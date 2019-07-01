Clear

Ila "Fern" Stone, 92, of St. Joseph, MO

Ila "Fern"'s Obituary
Fern Stone, 92, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019.
Fern was born in Forbes, Missouri on October 22, 1926 to the late James and Gladys (Nichols) Sipes. She graduated from Forest City High School in 1944. On October 5, 1946 she married Herschel F. Stone. He passed away on January 15, 2019.
Fern was a data processor for Boehringer-Ingelheim. She was a member of the First Christian Church.
In addition to her parents and husband, Fern was preceded in death by two brothers, G. Dale and James C. Sipes.
Survivors include: son, Leslie Stone D.V.M.; daughter, Shirley Auffet; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Vera Johnson.
Funeral services: 10:00 AM Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery. Pastor Brian Kirk officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to First Christian Church

