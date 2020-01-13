Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Ila "Sue" Hunt, 76

Cremation has taken place. No services are scheduled.

Posted: Jan 13, 2020 9:21 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Ila "Sue" Hunt 76, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at her home in Country Club Village, MO. She was born August 21, 1943 in Cosby, Missouri, daughter of Eva & CW Amos. She married William "Bill" Hunt, and they shared together 50 years. She graduated from Savannah High School. Sue worked at the VA Hospital in Leavenworth as a LPN. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and bird watching. Sue was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Hunt, father, CW Amos, and mother, Eva Amos. She is survived by sons, Ken (Kristin) Nold of St. Joseph, and Sheldon Nold of Fort Campbell, KY, 6 grandchildren, Taylor, Christopher, KaLeigh, Joshua, Dustin and Jordan. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Animal Shelter, St. Joseph.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 20°
Maryville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Savannah
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Cameron
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Fairfax
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 20°
Highs Monday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Skies will be mostly cloudy Monday ahead of some evening rain showers. These will start after the evening rush in the western most counties and will be moving east through the night. We will stay on the warm side for the first part of the work week before we see another blast of cold air as we head into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories