Ila "Sue" Hunt 76, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at her home in Country Club Village, MO. She was born August 21, 1943 in Cosby, Missouri, daughter of Eva & CW Amos. She married William "Bill" Hunt, and they shared together 50 years. She graduated from Savannah High School. Sue worked at the VA Hospital in Leavenworth as a LPN. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and bird watching. Sue was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Hunt, father, CW Amos, and mother, Eva Amos. She is survived by sons, Ken (Kristin) Nold of St. Joseph, and Sheldon Nold of Fort Campbell, KY, 6 grandchildren, Taylor, Christopher, KaLeigh, Joshua, Dustin and Jordan. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Animal Shelter, St. Joseph.