Ilene Juanita Cotter, 91

Ilene Juanita Cotter, age 91 of Savannah, Missouri passed away on February 26th, 2020.

Ilene was born on October 2, 1928 to August Henry and Vera Ellen (Van Camp) Warneke at Bedford, Iowa.

Ilene graduated from Bedford High School in 1946. She was a bookkeeper and worked at Bristol Supply Co., Hall and Andrew County Lumber Companies. She later work as Treasurer of Savannah R-III School District, retiring from that position in 1993.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Savannah. Ilene’s faith sustained her throughout her life.

She was married to Donald A. Cotter on January 13th, 1947 in Carrollton, Missouri. Donald passed away in Savannah, Missouri on February 22nd, 2000.

Ilene enjoyed travel, quilting, and volunteering. She was an avid reader and frequented the Savannah Library almost weekly. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, August and Vera, brothers David Duane Warneke and Robert Edward Warneke, two nephews William and Timothy Warneke.

Survivors include son; Brig Gen (Retired) Stephen D. Cotter (Patty), daughter; Patti E. Soulis, grandchildren; Jaymi Lee Cotter, Stephen Chase Cotter (Jessica) and great granddaughter; Stella Monroe Cotter.

The family will receive friends on Monday, at the First Baptist Church in Savannah from 12:00 to 2:00 PM, followed by the funeral service 2:00 PM. Interment will be at the Savannah Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers Ilene requested donations be made to the First Baptist Church of Savannah, Missouri