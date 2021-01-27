Illa G. Strasser, 95, St. Joseph, Missouri; passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care Center.

Illa was born on July 17, 1925 in Amazonia, Missouri, to the late Ira and Effie (Warner) Bowman. She was a 1943 graduate of Savannah High School and attended Nothwest Missouri State University, in Maryville.

Illa taught school for many years. Later in life, she worked at Heartland West Hospital, Missouri Western State University and the Social Welfare Board.

Illa was Grand Noble of THe Rebecca Lodge and a member of the Women's Guild of St. John's United Church of Christ, Amazonia, where she was a member for many years and most recently attended Central Christian Church in St. Joseph.

Illa married Ralph A. Strasser on February 24, 1947. Together they had three children who survive her; Ralph W Strasser (Karen), of St. Joseph; Donnie R. Strasser (Nancy), of Amazonia, MO and Sharon D. Hatcher (Kirby), of Kansas City.

Additional survivors include eight grandchildren, Stacey Barnett (Phil), Stephanie Cumley (Jeff), Kent Strasser (Julianne), Vanessa Culver (Steve), Jarrod Strasser (Kasey), Micah Logan (Ryan), Kalle LeMone (Mac) and Boston Hatcher; seventeen great-grandchildren and two nephews.

In addition to her parents, Illa was preceded in death by three brothers, J.R., Warner and William Bowman.

Services 2:00 PM Saturday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment Savannah Cemetery, Savannah, Missouri.

Memorial donations may be made to donor's choice.