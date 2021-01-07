Imelda "Honey" Joan Stahlin, 89

Our beloved mother, Imelda "Honey" Joan Stahlin, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020 due to COVID-19 complications.

Honey was born February 2, 1931 to Robert Theodore "Ted" Poff and Mary Lorene (Schleicher) Poff in St. Joseph, Missouri.

She was a graduate of Central High School. Honey married William "Bill" Stahlin on December 30, 1950 at St. Joseph's Co-Cathedral Church. Bill preceded her in death in 2005.

Honey was a very active member of Co-Cathedral Church and volunteered with Catholic Marriage Prep. Counseling.

Survivors include her children: Bill (Carol) Stahlin, Jr. of Portland, Oregon, Cindy (Bruce) Smith of Noel, Missouri, Valerie (Alain) Fortin of S. Dennis, Massachusetts and Camilla Rocker of St. Joseph, Missouri. Grandchildren; Andy Stahlin, Jesse Stahlin, Rachel Hoffman, Martha Roberts, Bruce Smith II, Phillip Smith, Hilary Cortez, Tarin Huntington, Michael Atkins II, and Dr. Emily Clark. Twelve great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Honey is preceded in death by her parents, husband Bill, infant sister Doris, sister Dolores Schoen and grandson Isaac Cameron Justin

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.