Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Imelda "Honey" Joan Stahlin, 89

Our beloved mother, Imelda "Honey" Joan Stahlin, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020 due to COVID-19 complications.

Posted: Jan 7, 2021 4:52 PM

Our beloved mother, Imelda "Honey" Joan Stahlin, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020 due to COVID-19 complications.

Honey was born February 2, 1931 to Robert Theodore "Ted" Poff and Mary Lorene (Schleicher) Poff in St. Joseph, Missouri.

She was a graduate of Central High School. Honey married William "Bill" Stahlin on December 30, 1950 at St. Joseph's Co-Cathedral Church. Bill preceded her in death in 2005.

Honey was a very active member of Co-Cathedral Church and volunteered with Catholic Marriage Prep. Counseling.

Survivors include her children: Bill (Carol) Stahlin, Jr. of Portland, Oregon, Cindy (Bruce) Smith of Noel, Missouri, Valerie (Alain) Fortin of S. Dennis, Massachusetts and Camilla Rocker of St. Joseph, Missouri. Grandchildren; Andy Stahlin, Jesse Stahlin, Rachel Hoffman, Martha Roberts, Bruce Smith II, Phillip Smith, Hilary Cortez, Tarin Huntington, Michael Atkins II, and Dr. Emily Clark. Twelve great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Honey is preceded in death by her parents, husband Bill, infant sister Doris, sister Dolores Schoen and grandson Isaac Cameron Justin

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 27°
Clarinda
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Chillicothe/Agri
Mostly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Falls City
Partly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
We had a cloudy start to the morning across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Highs made it into the mid and upper 30s on Thursday. Cloudy skies will stay with us as we end the week. Temperatures will then stay in the mid 30s for highs. Highs look to stay in the mid 30's heading into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories