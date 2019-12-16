Inez Gilland, 93, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019.
She was born November 7, 1926 in Gentry County, Missouri.
Inez was a member of Huffman United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Bertha (Yadon) Gilland; brothers, Charles and Laverne Gilland; sister, Catherine Millikan.
Survivors include children, Sandra Gilland, Mary Ann Huff (B.J.), Olin C. Van Deventer (Sue), Catherine Lindgren (Steve); 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and 2 nieces.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry, Missouri. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
Related Content
- Inez Gilland, 93
- Barbara Inez (Davis) Morehead, 84, St. Joseph, Missouri
- Nida L. Smith, 93
- Velma Irene Green, 93
- Marcelene Bernice Green, 93,
- Madeline (Freedman) Hillsberg, 93
- Cameron, Missouri- Maurice Wright, 93,
- Melba Chambers, 93, Agency, Missouri
- James "Jim" Alexander Cogdill 93
- Audrey Alice Settle, 93, of Albany, Mo.