Inez Gilland, 93, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019.

She was born November 7, 1926 in Gentry County, Missouri.

Inez was a member of Huffman United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Bertha (Yadon) Gilland; brothers, Charles and Laverne Gilland; sister, Catherine Millikan.

Survivors include children, Sandra Gilland, Mary Ann Huff (B.J.), Olin C. Van Deventer (Sue), Catherine Lindgren (Steve); 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and 2 nieces.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry, Missouri. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association.