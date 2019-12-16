Clear
Inez Gilland, 93

Visitation: Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. Service: Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Final Resting Place: High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry, MO

Inez Gilland, 93, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019.
She was born November 7, 1926 in Gentry County, Missouri.
Inez was a member of Huffman United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Bertha (Yadon) Gilland; brothers, Charles and Laverne Gilland; sister, Catherine Millikan.
Survivors include children, Sandra Gilland, Mary Ann Huff (B.J.), Olin C. Van Deventer (Sue), Catherine Lindgren (Steve); 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and 2 nieces.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry, Missouri. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

