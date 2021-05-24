Iola F. Riggs, 85, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021.
She was born in St. Joseph, Missouri on July 3, 1935, the daughter of Emma (Butler) Farrington.
Iola was married to Lawrence Edgar Riggs on February 14, 1956, he precedes her in death.
She was a devoted mother and grandmother and an active member of the Eastside Baptist Church.
Iola was preceded in death by her mother, Emma Farrington; daughter, Vickie Farley; and brothers, Elmer Lee and Nelson Rhoad, and Ron Farrington.
Survivors include her children, Sandra Estes (Brian), D. Leroy Guthrie, and Steven Riggs; grandchildren, Larry, Kevin, and Eric Wells, Tryston Guthrie, Ashley Fleck, Jason Riggs, and Mercedes Estes; numerous great-grandchildren.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 1:00 to 2:30 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Mosaic Lifecare Breast Cancer Center or Eastside Baptist Church.
Iola F. Riggs, 85, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021.
Iola F. Riggs, 85, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021.
Related Content
- Iola F. Riggs, 85
- Iola Irene Ericson, 90
- Donna Kay Riggs, 58
- Val Junior Riggs December 2, 1942 - August 30, 2018
- Darrell B. Riggs July 06, 1925 - January 25, 2019
- Virginia A. (Elgin) Riggs, 90, of Maryville, MO
- Marian Levy Rosenthal, 85,
- Helen Loree Sowers 85
- Neil Leon Bauman, 85
- Thelma Louise DeShon, 85