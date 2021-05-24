Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Iola F. Riggs, 85

Iola F. Riggs, 85, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021.

Posted: May 24, 2021 4:35 PM

Iola F. Riggs, 85, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021.
She was born in St. Joseph, Missouri on July 3, 1935, the daughter of Emma (Butler) Farrington.
Iola was married to Lawrence Edgar Riggs on February 14, 1956, he precedes her in death.
She was a devoted mother and grandmother and an active member of the Eastside Baptist Church.
Iola was preceded in death by her mother, Emma Farrington; daughter, Vickie Farley; and brothers, Elmer Lee and Nelson Rhoad, and Ron Farrington.
Survivors include her children, Sandra Estes (Brian), D. Leroy Guthrie, and Steven Riggs; grandchildren, Larry, Kevin, and Eric Wells, Tryston Guthrie, Ashley Fleck, Jason Riggs, and Mercedes Estes; numerous great-grandchildren.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 1:00 to 2:30 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Mosaic Lifecare Breast Cancer Center or Eastside Baptist Church.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
A few light showers are pushing across the area this evening, mainly east of St. Joseph. Most areas will stay dry this evening with rain chances increasing early tomorrow morning. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will move through the area on Tuesday, however much of the day will be dry and cloudy. Temperatures will warm into the lower 80s. Rain chances look to finally take a break on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming into the mid 80s. Shower and thunderstorm chances will return early Thursday morning with the possibility for a few stronger thunderstorms. Cooler weather will arrive Friday into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories