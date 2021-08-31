Iola Faye Money, 86, of Maryville, MO, passed from this life on Friday, August 6, 2021, at her home in Maryville with family by her side.

Faye was born on October 27, 1934, near Skidmore, MO, and lived all her life in the area. Her parents were Paul and Mamie (Rowlett) Strough.

On March 1, 1952, at the Fairfax Missouri Baptist Church, Faye was united in marriage to John Dale Money. He passed away in 2004. She was also preceded in death by her parents, her 8 siblings, her son, Richard Dale Money, daughter in law, Debbie Money, and grandson, Galen Dale Coffelt.

She liked to embroider and to make blankets. She was well known for her cooking and baking skills.

She had worked at Easter’s and Ben Franklin in Clarinda, IA. She had cooked at Parkdale Manor, and also at Gray’s Truck Stop. Had been a custodian at Eugene Field Elementary School and had worked at the former Job’s East Haven, all of Maryville.

Faye was a member and attended the Temple Baptist Church, Maryville.

Her survivors include her 5 children: Jeanette (Dave) Barcus, Clearmont, MO, Pam (Roy) Flores, Junction City, KS, Kay Money, of the home, Andy (Sona) Money, Maryville, MO, and Lori Wallace, St, Joseph, MO; 16 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

Services will be on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 2:00 PM, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The burial will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore, MO.

The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.