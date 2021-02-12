Iola Irene Ericson, 90, St. Joseph, passed into the arms of Jesus February 4, 2021.

She was born February 22, 1930 in Larchwood, Iowa to Theodore and Irene (Netland) Menage.

Iola graduated in 1948 from Rock Rapids High School, Rock Rapids, Iowa. She was involved in many activities, but her favorite was playing the flute and piccolo in the marching band and orchestra. Some of her fonder high school memories were of traveling to Iowa State Band Competitions.

After high school, Iola went to work for the town doctor. She developed an affinity for working in the medical field and enjoyed meeting with the patients. Iola liked to tell of the times she held Jerry Mathers, of “Leave It To Beaver” fame, while the doctor administered his vaccinations. Years later, Mr. Mathers made an appearance in St. Joseph and Iola reconnected with him. After moving to St. Joseph, she worked for a time for Dr. Richard Maginn.

Iola met her future husband on a blind date. Roger, her buddy from high school, was looking for a date for his brother who was home from the Navy. Arlo and Iola were married on May 29, 1949. It was a marriage that saw them make homes in Vermillion and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Sioux City and West Des Moines, Iowa, and St. Joseph. They were blessed with three children, many friends and family, good health, and opportunities to travel many times inside and outside of the United States.

Iola excelled as a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her family will tell you she had a heart of gold and was always putting their needs before her own. She was an excellent cook, baker, and seamstress, talents she loved to share with her children and others. Iola was well-known for bringing her homemade cinnamon rolls to golf tournaments, bowling leagues, and Arlo’s car dealership. If you moved into her neighborhood, she was soon knocking on your door and gifting you with a homemade treat. Iola was outgoing and kind to everyone she met.

Outside of the home, Iola volunteered in scouting and her children’s school classrooms. She also loved to snow ski and became an avid bowler and golfer. Of the three sports, golf was her favorite. She was outstandingly good at golf and enjoyed all the years she drove the greens at Moila and other courses around the city, Missouri, and surrounding states. Her travels with Arlo often took them to professional golf tournaments and Iola was always thrilled to meet the pros.

Iola was preceded in death by infant son, Dwayne Arlo; her parents; her sister, Irene Chelsvig: sister-in-law, Roseann Ericson; and two nephews.

Survivors include her husband, Arlo W. Ericson; her children, Douglas Ericson of St. Joseph,

Jane Edmunds (Eddy) of Richardson, Texas, Connie Whan (Bob) of Perrin, Texas; grandchildren, Jessa Hayob, Hailey Jaynes, Bobby Whan, Kaitlin Ash, and Taylor Kunze; six (soon to be eight) great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Roger Ericson (Bess Amidon); nieces and nephews.

A very special thank you to Krystle Wilson and Beverly Miller-Langston for their loving care of Iola the past three and a half years. Also, a heartfelt thank you to Jeremy and the others at Three Rivers Hospice for their kind and gentle care.

Memorial contributions may be made to Moila Shriners Transportation Fund or a charity of your choice.

Visitation will take place Sunday, February 7 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Meierhoffer Funeral Home and Crematory. A Private Farewell Service will be held at a later date. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.