Iona E. Dryer, 94

Iona E. (Osburn) Dryer, 94, of Savannah, Missouri (formerly of Wathena, Kansas) died Thursday, November 5, 2020 at a hospital in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Posted: Dec 1, 2020 1:23 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Iona was born on November 16, 1925 in Chapman , Kansas to Earnest and Martha (Rash) Osburn.

Iona was of the Christian faith. When she was younger, she helped on the family farm, was a homemaker, caregiver and very active up until just a few years ago. She loved cooking, reading, gardening and spending time with her family and friends.

She married Pat Dryer on September 15, 1946 in Trenton, Missouri. He preceded her in death on January 23, 2016. Iona was also preceded by her parents, 2 sisters; Janyce Pearl and Dona Lee Webber.

Survivors include her children; David Dryer (Mary), Larry Dryer and Patty Vincent (Mark). Grandchildren; Josh and Krystal Leggans, Travis and Keagon Vincent and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral: Tuesday, November 10, 2020 – 10:30 A.M.

At the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas

Visitation: family will receive friends Monday evening 6-8 pm at the funeral home where friends may call after 9 AM Monday

Memorials: In lieu of flowers family requests memorials be made in Iona’s name to Laverna Village Nursing Home, Savannah, Missouri

www.harmanrohde.com

