Iona Lyon, 92

Iona Grace (Sterling) Lyon, 92, passed from life on October 16, 2021, at LaVerna Residential Care, Savannah.

She was born September 5, 1929, in St. Joseph, MO to William J. and Mary (Phillips) Sterling.

Iona married Glen Steve Lyon on September 16, 1948, in St. Joseph, MO.

Survivors include son: William (Sherry) Lyon; daughter: Susan (Glenn) Ballentine; brother: James Sterling; daughter in law: Debra Lyon; grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Iona was preceded in death by her husband, Glen; parents: William (Mary) Sterling; sons, Terry Lee and Glen Wayne; brothers Leo and Richard Sterling.

Visitation October 20th 5-7 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Services 11:00 AM Thursday, October 21st at our chapel.

Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.