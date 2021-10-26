Clear
BREAKING NEWS SJSD votes to end mask mandate Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Iona Lyon, 92

Iona Grace (Sterling) Lyon, 92, passed from life on October 16, 2021, at LaVerna Residential Care, Savannah.

Posted: Oct 26, 2021 4:33 PM

Iona Grace (Sterling) Lyon, 92, passed from life on October 16, 2021, at LaVerna Residential Care, Savannah.

She was born September 5, 1929, in St. Joseph, MO to William J. and Mary (Phillips) Sterling.

Iona married Glen Steve Lyon on September 16, 1948, in St. Joseph, MO.

Survivors include son: William (Sherry) Lyon; daughter: Susan (Glenn) Ballentine; brother: James Sterling; daughter in law: Debra Lyon; grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Iona was preceded in death by her husband, Glen; parents: William (Mary) Sterling; sons, Terry Lee and Glen Wayne; brothers Leo and Richard Sterling.

Visitation October 20th 5-7 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Services 11:00 AM Thursday, October 21st at our chapel.

Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 59°
Maryville
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 59°
Cameron
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 61°
Atchison
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 59°
Today we started out with sunshine, with clouds building into the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will remain slightly below average with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will be on the breezy side today with gusts up to 30 mph. Rain chances will start to increase Wednesday morning with a few thunderstorms possible. The rain will be scattered at first, with more widespread rain moving into the area Wednesday evening into Thursday. Rain showers will extend through the day on Thursday before clearing out of the area. The rest of the work week into the weekend looks to be dry and sunny with highs in the 50s and 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories