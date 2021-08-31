Clear
Irene H. Karkoski, 103

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 10:50 AM

Irene H. Karkoski, 103, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 9, 2021.
On March 25, 1918, she was born in St. Joseph, Missouri to Frank and Susan (Balko) Soptick.
Irene married Walter F. Karkoski in 1939. He preceded her in death in May 1976.
She was a member of the Midwest Artist Association and Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. There she was a member of the Altar Society and a steadfast part of the prayer chain for the sick. Throughout her entire life she was a devout Catholic, devoting her time and talents to others in their time of need.
As a young widow, Irene loved to travel. She was an incredibly prolific reader. Many enjoyed the art she created incorporating her deep faith and background. She was a talented seamstress sewing for many friends, including repairing the robes and clothing of the brothers at Christian Brothers. Irene enjoyed sharing joy by coordinating gatherings and celebrations for family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; 4 sisters and 3 brothers.
Survivors include her beloved son, Roger P. Kirk of Memphis, Tennessee; nieces, Irene Giannetta of St. Joseph, Missouri and Carol Slaybaugh-Carraway of Mesa, AZ; nephew, Don Hager, St. Joseph, Missouri; numerous extended family members, and friends from many walks of life including her friends from church, local libraries, neighbors, fellow artists and local business personnel.
Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 A.M. Saturday, Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Parish Rosary 7:15 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

