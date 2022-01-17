Clear
Irene Lucile (Pease) Kiger, 79

Irene Lucile (Pease) Kiger 79, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed from this life on Friday, January 7, 2022 at home with her loving husband and family at her side.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 1:54 PM

Irene Lucile (Pease) Kiger 79, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed from this life on Friday, January 7, 2022 at home with her loving husband and family at her side. She was born in 1942 in a farmhouse in Saxton, MO, daughter of the late Fred and Lillian Pease. She married Herbert Dean Kiger on May 17, 1959, and they enjoyed almost 63 years together. She was a homemaker who enjoyed working outside, she was an excellent cook and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Irene was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Floyd Pease, and Archie Adams, sisters, Sylvia Pease, Inez Pease, Erma McCoy, Freda Bussell, and Thelma Parks. Survivors include, husband, Dean Kiger of the home, and to this union were born four children: James (Lynette) Kiger, Diana (Donald) Bower, Van (Jenny) Kiger, and Kimberly (Jared) Freemyer, a brother, Wayne (Lena) Pease. 10 grandchildren, Jason (Jacqi) Kiger, Kirsten Viktoria Simon, Christopher (Brooke) Bower, Steven (Maggie) Bower, Johnathan (McKaylee) Kiger, Brandon (Mariah) Kiger, Joel Kiger, Nicole Freemyer, Katrina (KJ) Cool, and Andrew (Aylish) Freemyer, 14 great grandchildren; Dakota, Gracian, Baylian, Cooper, Cayleigh, Ella, Cayson, Remmie, Charlie, Gavin, Sawyer, Weston, Hudson, and Paxton, as well as numerous, nieces and nephews and the many people she considered her kids and grandkids. Funeral services: 10:00 am, Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Jim Barnett officiating, The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Bellemont Cemetery, Wathena, KS.

