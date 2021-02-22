Clear
BREAKING NEWS SJSD in discussion with American Family as site of future high school Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Irene M. Crowley, 97

Irene M. Crowley, 97, was born May 5, 1923 and passed away February 17, 2021.

Posted: Feb 22, 2021 4:15 PM

Irene M. Crowley, 97, was born May 5, 1923 and passed away February 17, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Viola Hoard; stepmother, Lilly Mae Hoard; her husband, Eugene Crowley, Sr.; brothers and sisters, Lewis H. Hoard, Nellie Johnson, Thelma Mabin, Wilhelmina Smith, William Hoard, Homer Hoard, Irving Hoard (“Big Boy”), Estina Hoard, Betty Jean Hoard, Laura M. Hoard, June Nance, Clementine Smith, Charles Hoard, Jerry Hoard, Edith Hoard, Darlene Hoard, Joy Hoard; and half-sister, Louise Caliup.
Irene attended Bartlett High School. She enjoyed playing bingo and was president of the Smart Sets social club.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary F. Rhyne; son, Eugene Crowley, Jr.; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Upon her request, there will be no services. Family would appreciate its privacy at this time.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 54°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
St. Joseph
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 54°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 53°
Falls City
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 51°
Lot's of sunshine today and it should stay with us for at least the next few days. We are looking at temperatures at or above average for the rest of the week. Tuesday will be in the upper 50s and lower 60's under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will drop just a little bits on Wednesday making it a little bit cooler but still close to normal. A weak cold front will move through on Wednesday dropping temperatures into the mid 40s. Temperatures will gradually warm back up into the 50s by Saturday. Conditions look to stay dry and sunny through much of the week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories