Irene Mary Denton, 96

Posted: Feb 12, 2021 3:22 PM

Cameron, Missouri- Irene Mary Denton, 96, of Cameron, passed away February 10, 2021.
Born August 2, 1924 in Amsterdam, New York, she was the daughter of Adam and Nellie (Wojtkiewicz) Pianowski.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob Denton, Jr. and sister, Dorothy Jankowski.
Survivors: Daughter, Terry (David) Garrison, Cameron, Missouri; 3 grandsons, Andy Garrison, McDonough, Georgia, Bryan Garrison, Cameron, Missouri, and Kevin (Jill) Garrison, Kansas City, Missouri; 8 great grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 AM, Friday, February 19, 2021 at St. Munchin Catholic Church. Visitation: 10:00 AM- 11:00 AM, one hour prior to the service.
Burial in Cameron Memory Gardens.
Memorials to St. Munchin Catholic Church.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.

The cold wind chills are expected to stay with us across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with wind chills around 10 below expected by Friday morning. A Wind chill Advisory is in effect for Friday with values in the -15 to -25 degree range. Another round of light snow is expected for the region Friday morning and Friday night. Bitterly cold temperatures will continue through the entire week, and beyond, with wind chill values frequently going well below zero each morning.
