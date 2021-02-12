Cameron, Missouri- Irene Mary Denton, 96, of Cameron, passed away February 10, 2021.
Born August 2, 1924 in Amsterdam, New York, she was the daughter of Adam and Nellie (Wojtkiewicz) Pianowski.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob Denton, Jr. and sister, Dorothy Jankowski.
Survivors: Daughter, Terry (David) Garrison, Cameron, Missouri; 3 grandsons, Andy Garrison, McDonough, Georgia, Bryan Garrison, Cameron, Missouri, and Kevin (Jill) Garrison, Kansas City, Missouri; 8 great grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 AM, Friday, February 19, 2021 at St. Munchin Catholic Church. Visitation: 10:00 AM- 11:00 AM, one hour prior to the service.
Burial in Cameron Memory Gardens.
Memorials to St. Munchin Catholic Church.
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.
