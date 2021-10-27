Clear
Iris M. (Carr) Heater Davison, 89

Posted: Oct 27, 2021 4:35 PM

Iris M. (Carr) Heater Davison was born on October 29, 1931 in Nodaway County, Missouri to Ira and Edna (Coulter) Carr of Barnard, MO. She passed away on October 20, 2021 at Laverna Senior Living in Savannah, Missouri.
She married Benjamin R. Heater in 1956 and William F. Davison in 1987.
Iris retired from Wire Rope Corporation of America in 1987 after 36 years.
She loved bowling, and her flower garden. She enjoyed needlework, cheering for her beloved KC Royals and her Tuxedo cats.
She is preceded in death by husbands Benjamin R. Heater and William F. Davison, her parents, step mother Amanda (Pope) Carr, sister Ruth Lindsey, and brother Kenneth Carr.
She is survived by sister Marillyn Smith (Kelton) Liberty, MO and many nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

