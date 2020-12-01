Clear
Irma Darlene Pettit, 64

Irma Darlene Pettit, 64, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses or to donate online, visit Irene’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now.

The next storm system is set to move close to northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Wind chills Wednesday morning will be in the teens with the daytime high only getting into the 40s. Wednesday we will see a little bit of a warm up with highs in the mid 40's.
