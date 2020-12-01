Irma Darlene Pettit, 64, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses or to donate online, visit Irene’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now.
Posted: Dec 1, 2020 4:25 PM
