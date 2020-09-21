Gerald Taylor

1929-2020

Cameron, Missouri- Isaac Gerald Taylor, 91, Cameron, passed away September 19, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loved ones.

Gerald was born September 4, 1929 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Isaac and Ora

(Redmond) Taylor.

He was a graduate of Maysville High School, class of 1947.

Gerald married Phyllis May Lebow on February 27, 1954 in Maysville, Missouri.

He worked for MoDOT until retiring. Gerald was actively involved in the community. He was a Boy Scout Leader for Troop 175 and Tribe of Mic-o-say, served on the Cameron Fire Department for 52 years, and was a member of local chapters, Elmer Ellis Post 33 and VFW Reynolds-Vorris-and Pemberton.

Gerald is preceded in death by his parents, Isaac and Ora Taylor; great- granddaughter, Trinity Roberts and grandson, Jeff Taylor.

Survivors: wife, Phyllis Taylor, of the home; son, Steven G.Taylor, Blue Springs, Missouri; daughter, Susan (Don) Wiedmaier, Cameron, Missouri; 2 granddaughters, Taylor Ann Harcourt, St. Joseph, Missouri and Staci N.(Nick) Brakhage, Merriam, Kansas; 5 great-grandsons, Caden, Cameron, Coleman, Michael, and Klaus; 2 great-granddaughters, Deserea and Alexis.

Services: 10:00 AM, Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Cameron United Methodist Church. Visitation: Wednesday evening, September 23, 6:30 PM- 8:00 PM at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home.

Memorial Fund: Alzheimer’s Association, Heart of America Chapter.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.