Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Isaac Gerald Taylor, 91

Visitation: Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM @ Poland-Thomson Funeral Home. 222 West 3rd Street, Cameron, MO 64429. ■ Service: Thursday, September 24th, 2020 10:00 AM @ Cameron United Methodist Church. 201 N. Pine, Cameron, MO 64429. ■ Interment: Graceland Memorial Cemetery. BB Highway, Cameron, MO 64429.

Posted: Sep 21, 2020 11:33 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Gerald Taylor
1929-2020

Cameron, Missouri- Isaac Gerald Taylor, 91, Cameron, passed away September 19, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loved ones.
Gerald was born September 4, 1929 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Isaac and Ora
(Redmond) Taylor.
He was a graduate of Maysville High School, class of 1947.
Gerald married Phyllis May Lebow on February 27, 1954 in Maysville, Missouri.
He worked for MoDOT until retiring. Gerald was actively involved in the community. He was a Boy Scout Leader for Troop 175 and Tribe of Mic-o-say, served on the Cameron Fire Department for 52 years, and was a member of local chapters, Elmer Ellis Post 33 and VFW Reynolds-Vorris-and Pemberton.
Gerald is preceded in death by his parents, Isaac and Ora Taylor; great- granddaughter, Trinity Roberts and grandson, Jeff Taylor.
Survivors: wife, Phyllis Taylor, of the home; son, Steven G.Taylor, Blue Springs, Missouri; daughter, Susan (Don) Wiedmaier, Cameron, Missouri; 2 granddaughters, Taylor Ann Harcourt, St. Joseph, Missouri and Staci N.(Nick) Brakhage, Merriam, Kansas; 5 great-grandsons, Caden, Cameron, Coleman, Michael, and Klaus; 2 great-granddaughters, Deserea and Alexis.
Services: 10:00 AM, Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Cameron United Methodist Church. Visitation: Wednesday evening, September 23, 6:30 PM- 8:00 PM at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home.
Memorial Fund: Alzheimer’s Association, Heart of America Chapter.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 76°
Savannah
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 74°
Fairfax
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 74°
Pleasant conditions continue this week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas even as temperatures are steadily warming. Highs look to reach into the upper 70s to low 80s. Dry conditions look to continue.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories