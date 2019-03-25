Clear

Posted: Mar. 25, 2019 4:34 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Isabelle's Obituary
Isabelle Ann Milich 60, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 in Saint Joseph. She was born March 19, 1959 in St. Joseph, Missouri. She worked as a CNA at several health care centers in the area. She enjoyed watching her grandkids, gardening tomatoes and peppers, and sewing. Isabelle was preceded in death by her father, James Bratton, mother, Norma P (Ellifrits) Hurt, daughter, Milica Ann Marie Milich, and brother, Chris. She is survived by son, Isreal (Jessica) Bratton, St. Joseph, MO, daughter, Amy (Kemp) Skidmore, Saint Joseph, companion, Bob Everett of the home, brothers, Rick, Karl and Freddie, sisters, Suzan, Carrie, Kathryn, and Orie Lynn. There are no scheduled services at this time. She will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

