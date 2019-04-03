Clear

Ishmel Evans, Jr. October 2, 1994 - March 29, 2019

Services pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Posted: Apr. 3, 2019 4:55 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Services pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
To send flowers to the family of Ishmel Evans, Jr., please visit Tribute Store.
Or, if you would like to donate to the family, please visit Ishmel Evans, Jr. Tribute Fund.

https://www.meierhoffer.com/obituaries/Ishmel-Evans-Jr?obId=4274496#/obituaryInfo

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
Maryville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
Cameron
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 56°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 60°
By the end of the workweek, dry weather returns on Friday along with some warmer, above average temperatures with highs in the upper 60s. Highs by Saturday will be in the lower to middle 70s. More rain chances though return for the weekend, especially late Saturday into Sunday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events