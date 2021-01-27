Clear
BREAKING NEWS SJSD cancels in-person classes for Wednesday due to weather conditions Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Iva Marie Lukehart, 64

Iva Marie Lukehart 64, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Tuesday January 19, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital.

Posted: Jan 27, 2021 11:40 AM

Iva Marie Lukehart 64, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Tuesday January 19, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. She was born February 6, 1956 in St. Joseph, Missouri daughter of the late Sylvia & Lewis Miller. She was the co-owner of Bills Body Shop from 1978-2000. She enjoyed cooking and baking, playing bingo and going to the casino, and garage sales, spending time with her grandchildren, son Bub, and her daughter Terry. Iva was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Sherry Lynn Kotche, brothers, Howard, Norman, and Marvin Glenn Miller, sisters, Evelyn Ruth McLaughlin, Norma Jean Miller, Sylvia Ione, and Alice Croner. Survivors include: husband, Laurence (Corky) Lukehart, of the home, son Ronnie "Bub" (Nicole) Swope, daughter, Terry Swope both of St. Joseph, MO, grandchildren, John and Cheyenne Dunkle, Jaggar Kotche, Demi, and Blakeli Swope, sister, Ava Matthews, step-children. She will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
22° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 11°
Clarinda
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 12°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
22° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 11°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 13°
Falls City
Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 12°
Another round of light snow is expected tonight into Wednesday morning. Snowfall accumulations averaging one inch is expected in most areas. Temperatures will continue to be on the cold side with highs only reaching into the lower 30's. By the end of the week we will see high temperatures in the 50's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories