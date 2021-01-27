Iva Marie Lukehart 64, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Tuesday January 19, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. She was born February 6, 1956 in St. Joseph, Missouri daughter of the late Sylvia & Lewis Miller. She was the co-owner of Bills Body Shop from 1978-2000. She enjoyed cooking and baking, playing bingo and going to the casino, and garage sales, spending time with her grandchildren, son Bub, and her daughter Terry. Iva was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Sherry Lynn Kotche, brothers, Howard, Norman, and Marvin Glenn Miller, sisters, Evelyn Ruth McLaughlin, Norma Jean Miller, Sylvia Ione, and Alice Croner. Survivors include: husband, Laurence (Corky) Lukehart, of the home, son Ronnie "Bub" (Nicole) Swope, daughter, Terry Swope both of St. Joseph, MO, grandchildren, John and Cheyenne Dunkle, Jaggar Kotche, Demi, and Blakeli Swope, sister, Ava Matthews, step-children. She will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com