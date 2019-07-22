Ivan Jahnke , 92, St. Joseph MO

Obituary

Ivan Jahnke

1927-2019

A true patriot and WWII veteran, Ivan worked his entire life in service to country and family. A lifelong resident of St. Joseph MO and thirty-five-year employee of the United States Postal Service, retiring in 1982, Ivan always remained active in local politics, community activities and was a life-long Mason. After retirement from the Post Office, he stayed busy working 6 different jobs over the years, to include working for the city parks department building area trails. A regular contributor to the St. Joseph News Press editorial page and caller to Barry Burr’s KFEQ radio show, he never failed to teach others about the wonderful freedoms this great country provides. As a concerned citizen, he participated in many St. Joseph area community groups. A dedicated son, brother, husband and father, he spent his life ensuring his mother, her 2 brothers, his 2 sisters and brother were well taken care of after the early passing of his father in 1953. He also set an exceptional example of service and hard work as a father and longtime advisor to the International Order of the Rainbow Girls.

He often commented that he was lucky to be married to an angel, as he is survived by that angel (his wife of nearly 66 years), Retha. Ivan and Retha took care of many elderly in St. Joseph by providing meals, services, and companionship out of the goodness of their heart. He is also survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Paula Jahnke, a daughter and son-in-law Cindy and Stephen Noble, eight grandchildren, two great grandchildren, niece, nephew and sister-in-law Myrna Jahnke.

Living in Navarre, FL for the past 2 years to be near his children and grandchildren he went to be with the Lord last Sunday on July 14, 2019 at the age of 92.

Graveside services in St. Joseph will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, cards and letters may be sent to Retha and the family at 6805 Tidewater Drive, Navarre FL 32566. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.