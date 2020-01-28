Ivan Rea Nicholson, 87 of St. Joseph and formerly of Savannah, MO, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 25th 2020 with his family by his side. A husband, father, veteran and humanitarian. He made every year count.

He was born July 21, 1932 at the family farm near Hardin, Mo to Irl and Ruth (Rader) Nicholson. He left McPherson College (KS.) in 1952 with something better than a degree. There, he met Dorothy Swinger. They were married at the college by the Dean of Students. They stayed married for 67 years.

Ivan spent four years in the Air Force before returning home to attend Kansas State University. He graduated in 1961 with his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree.

He spent the 1960’s and 1970’s raising his family and practicing vet medicine in Nebraska, Michigan and back again. He was a pioneer and advocate for people with special needs, developing the first-ever special education program in the Holdrege, NE public schools. He was appointed to the panel that authored the “Mandatory Special Education Act”, which became a national law in 1975.

A member of the NW Missouri community since 1982, Ivan worked for Boehringer Ingelheim until his retirement. He spent the final 17 years of his life building homes with Habitat for Humanity. He totaled more than 3,000 volunteer hours.

Ivan received the President’s lifetime Achievement Award for a “Lifetime of service to your fellow Americans and those in need”.

He was a good singer, too. A church choir member since the 1960’s. He sang in many weddings, including his son Mike’s. He credited his musical talent to Dorothy. She was his “choir coach”.

He is survived by his wife, children; David Nicholson, of Jefferson City, Mo, Curtis Nicholson of Holdrege NE, and Michael (Lisa) Nicholson of Platte City, MO; grandchildren, Jacob and Joseph Nicholson; sister Jean (Harry) Booth of Kansas City. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ralph and Glen Nicholson; sister Eula Hawkins

Family visitation will be Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 10:00 am – 11:00 am at First Christian Church Savannah, Mo. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Thursday, January 30, 2020 at First Christian Church, Savannah, MO. Memorials may be given to Habitat for Humanity 3131 Frederick Ave, St. Joseph, MO 64506