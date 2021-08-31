J. Chris Thomson, 71, of Kansas City, MO, passed away on July 13, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospice in Kansas City. Chris was born in Smithville, MO, on July 8, 1950, to William B. (Bill) and Marian (New) Thomson.

Chris graduated from Raytown High School. He graduated from Southwest Missouri State with a degree in business. He received his master’s degree in Hospital Administration from the University of Richmond, in Virginia. Chris had a long career as a heart hospital administrator in Catholic hospitals throughout the United States.

Chis is survived by his sons: Nat, of Ownings Mills, MD, and Caleb, of New York; brothers: Joe and Don; and sister: Mary Jane.