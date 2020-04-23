J. Kathryn “Kate” Anderson

1945 – 2020

Cameron, MO- J. Kathryn “Kate” Anderson, born November 18, 1945 in Macon, MO passed away unexpectedly at her residence in Cameron, Mo on April 22, 2020. Kate was the beloved wife of W.A. Andy Anderson. They have been happily married for 56 years.

She is survived by husband W.A. Andy Anderson of Cameron, MO, identical twin daughters, Tamara (Anderson) Penraeth of Aurora, Colorado, and Tara (Anderson) Painter of Glenwood, Iowa, a grandson Nathan Painter, age 12 and a granddaughter Tabitha Penraeth age 11. Kate is also survived by her sisters, Carolyn McCartney of Osborn, Mo, and Janice Wolff of Warrensburg, MO., and brother Robert Hamby of Monroe, North Carolina.

She was preceded in death by a daughter Angela Marie Anderson who died at birth, her father Robert M. Hamby and mother Georga Hamby.

Kate started as an EMT on the North Harrison Ambulance District in Eagleville, MO. in 1976. She became a paramedic and started working for the Rev. Noel T. Adams Ambulance District in Bethany, MO. She became Assistant Manager and on January 1, 1985, Kate became the Manager for the Rev. Noel T. Adams Ambulance District until January 1, 1992. She Managed the Adair County Ambulance District in Kirksville, MO from 1995 through 1998 and then, because of health issues, she retired.

She received many recognitions and honors for being an outstanding EMT-Paramedic. She received a plaque at the State EMS Management Conference on October 30, 1997 for being an outstanding leader. She was a loving wife, mother, and Grandmother. She averaged reading at least one book a week and sometimes more than that. She loved flowers and was very fond of her cats.

Private service will be held Saturday April 25, 2020 at the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Mo for family, friends and classmates. A celebration of life will be held later date. Memorials may be made to the Cameron Library.

Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO. For online condolences visit www.polandthompson.com