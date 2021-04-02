Clear
J Richard Johnson, 91

J Richard Johnson, 91, passed away on March 10, 2021 at Atchison Senior Village. He was born on September 16, 1929, the third child of Knut and Myrtle (Mortensen) Johnson. He married Darlyne (Redmond) Johnson on June 21, 1953. They lived just north of Bendena in the house Richard lived in since he was 9 years old.

He has been a farmer all his life, also raising cattle and hogs. He actively farmed until he was 89 years old. He enjoyed planting a large, sweet corn patch and sharing it with family and friends. In 2017 they received the Kansas Banker’s Award for Soil Conservation.

He served in the Kansas National Guard at Troy for several years and was a longtime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church at Bendena.

Richard is survived by his wife of 67 years, Darlyne. Daughters, Carol (Jerry)Boos and Debi Johnson,

daughter in law, Tina Johnson, a sister, Marilyn Shroyer. Five grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren with another one on the way and one great-great grandson.

He was preceded in death by a son, Michael Johnson, brothers, Norman, Melvin, Chris, John, and Byron, and a sister Berenice.

Cremation is planned with inurnment at the Moray Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bendena or the Moray Cemetery and sent in care of the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home P.O. Box 185 Troy, Kansas 66087.

