J.B. Philpot, 84

Service: Friday, July 17th, 2020 6:00 PM @ Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. 3609 Frederick, St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Posted: Jul 16, 2020 9:06 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

J.B. Philpot, 84, of Faucett, MO, died July 15, 2020. J.B. was born March 5, 1936, in Barbourville, Kentucky, to Ples Jackson and Mary Ethel (Parker) Philpot.

Prior to retirement he was an iron worker for a number of years at Concorp.

Survivors include his daughters, Laura Edwards (Larry), Mary Tollenaar (David) Amy Ratcliff (Michael) Nancy Tewell (Joe); six grandchildren, Abigail Edwards, Andrew Edwards, Evan Tollenaar, Katherine Tollenaar, Avery Tewell, Merrick Ratcliff; five great-grandchildren; sister Lucinda Worley; other relatives and friends.

J.B. was preceded in death by his parents; a sister Buelah Milsap; and two brothers Arville and Ludlow Philpot.

He was a member of the Ironworkers Union , loved working on cars, watching western movies, and spending time with his family.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the American Heart Association would be appreciated.

Memorial services will be Friday, July 17, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Due to COVID -19 restrictions we ask everyone to please wear a mask. Services will be livestreamed on our website.

