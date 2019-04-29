Jack Carl Scott II

December 11, 1964 - April 25, 2019

Jack Carl Scott II 54, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019 at his home in St. Joseph. He was born December 1, 1964 in Denver, Colorado, son of the late Katherine & Jack Scott Sr. He graduated from Lafayette High School, and he worked in the casino industry for 17 years, most recently at the Argosy Casino in Kansas City as a dealer. He enjoyed camping, and his Colorado trips. He was a talented artist, and political junkie and a good debater. He was a Catholic. Jack is survived by sisters, Terri Scott & Kathy Russell both of Saint Joseph, MO, and Gail (Paul) Bodde, Platte City, MO, partner and love of his life, Tim Veraguth of the home, as well as numerous nieces & nephews, and great nieces & nephews of which he loved dearly. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life starting at 7:00 p.m. Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com