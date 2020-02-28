Clear

Jack Dale DeVault, 66

Visitation: Sunday, March 1st, 2020 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home. 6054 Pryor Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64504. ■ Service: Monday, March 2nd, 2020 10:00 AM @ Rupp Funeral Home. ■ Inurnment: Mount Olive Cemetery. Troy, KS.

Posted: Feb 28, 2020 8:27 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Jack DeVault, 66, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 while vacationing in Cozumel, Mexico. He was born April 21, 1953 in Richmond, CA, son of the late Elsie and Fay DeVault. He was a Truck Driver for ABF, retiring in 2018. Jack was a member of Teamsters Local 41 in Kansas City. He enjoyed working on and rebuilding classic cars, riding his harley and traveling. Jack was preceded in death by father, Fay DeVault, mother, Elsbeth "Elsie" DeVault. Survivors include, daughter, Jennifer (Jonathan) Bauman, son, Jason DeVault and fiancée Savannah Blackmon, and daughter, Misty (Brian) Amos, all of St. Joseph, grandchildren, Gavin, Elsbeth, Scarlett and Hazel Bauman, Jacie, Patience, and Devin Amos, brother, Gary DeVault, sisters, Carla Bradshaw and Judy Schubert, his cousin who he was very close to, Tom (Sherye) Gibson of La Porte, TX.

Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Monday, March 2, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Dave Hugger officiating, The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Mr. DeVault will be cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. An Inurnment will be at the Mount Olive Cemetery in Troy, KS at a later date.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Fairfax
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s on Friday and another disturbance will give us a chance for a few sprinkles across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. We dry out and temperatures will gradually climb back into the 50s and 60s by the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories