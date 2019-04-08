Obituary

Jack Dean Hamlin

1930-2019

Jack Dean Hamlin, 88, died peacefully at his home Sunday, April 7, 2019, in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Jack was born November 20, 1930, in Horton, Kansas, to Raymond, Sr. and Wilma (Moore) Hamlin. He was raised in Holton, Kansas, and attended Holton High School.

Jack worked at the Hinklekemper Coca Cola Co. and Page Airways in Atchison, Kansas. In 1977, he became program director for the NECAP Community Action Center in Horton, Kansas, and later worked for Charter Medical Center in Louisville, Kentucky; Columbus, Indiana; and Lexington, Missouri, and later worked for Cedar Ridge Treatment Center in Overland Park, Kansas. Jack also served as past president of the Nat’l Assoc. of Alcoholism & Drug Abuse.

Jack was remembered by many as a great left-handed baseball pitcher. He played for the Holton Merchants and moved to Atchison in 1950 to play for the Atchison Colts.

He was united in marriage to Jackie Jane McCoole in February 1951 in Atchison. They later divorced. He was then united in marriage to Gayle Anne Hart on May 30, 1968, in Oklahoma. She survives of the home.

Jack was a past member of the St. Joseph Saints and Mustangs Booster clubs. He enjoyed solving crossword puzzles and worked on the New York Times puzzle daily.

Jack is survived by his wife, Gayle, and five children, Mitchell Hamlin, Dallas Hamlin, Ginger Hunninghake (Dick), Rene Hatcher (Jerry), and Christopher Hamlin. He has 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; one sister, June Carson (Bob); many nieces and nephews; and his beloved pets, Dickens and Abby.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Raymond Hamlin, Jr., Bill Hamlin, and James Hamlin; daughter, Dana Brant; and grandson, Dallas Hamlin II.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to the St. Kolbe-Puckett Center for Healing. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.