Jack Dean Page, 84, of Bendena, KS, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021, at The Willows in Wathena, Kansas.

On July 12, 1937, Jack was born in Horton, Kansas, to Henry Raymond and Viola (Weir) Page. He was the second eldest of 5 children. His siblings are Ellen Reno of Atchison, Kansas, Bob Page of San Tan Valley, Arizona, David (Elaine) Page of St. Joseph, Missouri. He was a lifelong resident of Bendena. He held several different jobs starting with Yost Motor Company and retired from Armstrong Farms.

Jack married Sara Yost on May 12, 1957, in Atchison, Kansas. Sara was his high school sweetheart. They started dating when he was a senior and she was a junior, at Atchison High School. They said they were going to a football game on their first date but went to the movies. They were married 64 years. She survives of the home.

Jack was a beloved father and grandfather. He loved to spend his time sitting on his front porch with a Mt. Dew or a cappuccino in his hand. He would spend time looking through his binoculars, watching the fields, and counting the cars that went by. If he wasn’t sitting on his front porch, then you would find him hanging out in his shop tinkering on some old machine or one of the cars. He was a homebody and loved being at his farm in Bendena.

Jack had other hobbies as well. He was a fantastic backseat driver. He would always joke and tell you when stop signs were coming and the speed limit. He even had an official license given to him by his grandkids for backseat driving. He loved to collect hats and had hats from all over, from Washington DC to Paris, France. He was very proud of his hat collection and had over a hundred caps. His grandchildren were always so excited to find the funniest hats to bring him. He spent a lot of time working on puzzles with the help of his kids and grandkids.

He had a fantastic sense of humor and would always call his grandkids Fred or Ralph, tell them that his favorite color was purple with pink polka dots. This led to the challenge of finding everything purple with pink polka dots to give him. He would always display his collection with pride.

Jack had a giant sweet tooth. His grandkids always knew where to find candy and were never disappointed to open his special candy dish to find spice drops. He would always carry some with him in a baggie to hand out to his great-grandkids when he came to visit.

Jack was not only a grandpa to his grandchildren, he was their best friend. He would play memory for hours on the floor and tolerated getting his combed-over hair all fixed up. He always did whatever his grandkids wanted to do, such as overfeeding a fish or putting honey on a burnt toe. We would always joke that grandpa was there to get the kids into trouble instead of out. He loved being a grandpa and babysitting his grandkids.

There is nothing he wouldn’t do for his family or friends. He truly had a heart of gold from making twine chains for a red pedal fire truck for his little brother, helping to make his sister make better choice by tattling to his mom. To creating a shadow box for a high school student

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Henry Page, infant twin sons: Curtis and Richard Page, and a great-nephew, Ted Trainer.

Additional survivors include his children, Rosie (David) Mattox of Wathena, Kansas.

Kevin (Susan) Page of Atchison, Kansas

Jennifer (Terry) Fuhrman of Hiawatha, Kansas

Niece whom he helped raise, Dawn (Jeff) Moore of Miami, Oklahoma

Grandkids: Brian (Traci, children Brianca and Delaine), Chrissy (Jonathan, children Kirsten, Taaron, Jai) Smith, Jeremy McNett, Rebecca (Nathaniel, children Madison, Hunter, Hannah) Anderson, Ryan Page, Matthew Page, and Anna Fuhrman.

FUNERAL: Saturday, August 21, 2021 – 11:00 am.

At: Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas

Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery in Troy, Kansas

Visitation: family will receive friends Friday 6–8 pm at the funeral home. Friends may call after 9 am Friday.

Memorials: Either The Willows in Wathena or Doniphan County Pet Rescue c/o funeral home P.O. Box 185 Troy, KS 66087