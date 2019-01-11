Jack Dean Smith, 93, Kidder, MO

Jack D. Smith

1925-2019

Kidder, Missouri- Jack Dean Smith, 93, Kidder, passed away on January 9, 2019.

Jack was born on May 30, 1925 in Joplin, Missouri to Thomas Dorsie and Aranola Iona (Brown) Smith.

He was preceded in death by his parents; 1st wife, Dorothy Striegel Smith and wife, Ethel Smith.

Jack was a 1944 graduate of Neodesha High School, Neodesha, Kansas. He was a veteran of the Merchant Marines, serving in World War II and was injured at Anzo.

Jack was a member of the Masons, Eastern Star and Tops.

He loved to ride his motorcycle and drove the OATS Bus for many years.

Jack loved his family and would attend all birthday and school functions.

Survivors: 2 daughters, Dorsianne (Gary) Secrest, Dixon, MO and Virginia Alexander, Kansas City, MO; 5 grandchildren, Daine A. Secrest, Carrie Y Tollison, Robert E. Alexander, Franciska A. Franco, Aaron Beeton; 8 great-grandchildren, Dylan Akery, Kyle Tollison, Alexis Tollison, Olivia Secrest, Trista Thompson, Ahbrianna Franco, Trinton Franco and Kaden Alexander.

Services: 2:00PM, Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at the Farwest Ward Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Cameron. Visitation: 1-2:00 PM, prior to the service. Burial: Kidder Cemetery, Kidder, MO. Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.