Jack Dean Smith, 93, Kidder, MO

Visitation When Tuesday, January 15th, 2019 1:00pm - 2:00pm Location The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Service Information When Tuesday, January 15th, 2019 2:00pm Officiating Bishop Jeffrey Derfee Location The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Address 1100 E. Grand Cameron, MO 64429 Interment Information Location Kidder Cemetery Address Grandview Rd. Kidder, MO

Posted: Jan. 11, 2019 4:33 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Jack D. Smith
1925-2019

Kidder, Missouri- Jack Dean Smith, 93, Kidder, passed away on January 9, 2019.
Jack was born on May 30, 1925 in Joplin, Missouri to Thomas Dorsie and Aranola Iona (Brown) Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 1st wife, Dorothy Striegel Smith and wife, Ethel Smith.
Jack was a 1944 graduate of Neodesha High School, Neodesha, Kansas. He was a veteran of the Merchant Marines, serving in World War II and was injured at Anzo.
Jack was a member of the Masons, Eastern Star and Tops.
He loved to ride his motorcycle and drove the OATS Bus for many years.
Jack loved his family and would attend all birthday and school functions.
Survivors: 2 daughters, Dorsianne (Gary) Secrest, Dixon, MO and Virginia Alexander, Kansas City, MO; 5 grandchildren, Daine A. Secrest, Carrie Y Tollison, Robert E. Alexander, Franciska A. Franco, Aaron Beeton; 8 great-grandchildren, Dylan Akery, Kyle Tollison, Alexis Tollison, Olivia Secrest, Trista Thompson, Ahbrianna Franco, Trinton Franco and Kaden Alexander.
Services: 2:00PM, Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at the Farwest Ward Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Cameron. Visitation: 1-2:00 PM, prior to the service. Burial: Kidder Cemetery, Kidder, MO. Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

