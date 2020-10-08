Jack G. Adams

1935-2020

Jack G. Adams, 85, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital.

He was born August 12, 1935 to Charles and Gladys (Collins) Adams.

Jack was a lifelong resident of St. Joseph, Missouri.

He married his high school sweetheart, Earlene; she survives of the home.

Jack worked in law enforcement, business management and sales.

He was a member of Brotherhood Lodge #269 and Scottish Rite where he obtained the honor of 33 degree. Jack was a lifelong member of Boy Scouts and was a Medicine Man in the Tribe of Mic-O-Say. He was also of the Baptist faith.

Jack and Earlene were blessed with 4 children, Dennis Adams (Barb), Diana Adams, David Adams (Kendra), DeAnna Rodriguez (Daniel); 8 grandchildren, Chayse (Hannah), Skyler (Arin), April, Nicole, DJ (Rilea), Cheyenne (Adam), Danica, Molly; 5 great-grandchildren, Parker, Eleanor, Nick, Nate, and Anna.

Graveside Farewell Services and Interment 10:00 A.M. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery, with social distancing being practiced. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Scottish Rite.