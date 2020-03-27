Jack Gene Parker, 84

Jack G. Parker

1935 – 2020

Winston, MO- Jack G. Parker, 84, of Winston, MO, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Winston, MO.

Jack was born July 2, 1935 in Hale, MO. He was the son of Austin and Tillie (Frock) Parker. He married Gloria K. McAfee on March 8, 1953 in Bosworth, MO, she survives of the home. Additional survivors include: 2 daughters, Cindy (Steve) Morris, Sandy Merriman; 1 son Jack W. Parker; 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild and 1 brother, Ralph W. Parker.

Jack was a Veteran of the US Army. He retired from Ford Motor Company Local 249 as a Pipe Fitter. He was a member of Angerona Lodge #193 for 63 years and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Sunlight Chapter #247 for 49 years.

Jack was preceded in death by his daughter Debra K. Parker and his parents.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Comfort Care Hospice, 1005 W. 3rd Street Suite #4 Cameron, MO 64429.

Private funeral will be 2:00 PM, March 28, 2020 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO. Interment 3:30 PM at North New Garden Primitive Baptist Church with Military Honors and Masonic Rites, located south of Hwy. 10 at Wood Heights, MO, on County Road O.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.