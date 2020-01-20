Jack Grimm, 75, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020.
He was born October 31, 1944 to Merl and Freda (Kears) Grimm.
Jack married Lucy A. Widgery December 18, 1965.
He retired from Fermenta and later worked with the school district, retiring in 2008.
Jack enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Marvin Grimm; sisters, Patricia Harper, Norma Wier, and Phyllis Parker.
Survivors include Lucy Grimm, of the home; daughters Donna (Rick) Cadwallader, Jalene Grimm and Debbie Grimm; grandsons Bryce Cadwallader and Jordan Grimm; granddaughters Haley Cadwallader and Cheyenne Grimm.
Services 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Renew Church. The family will gather with friends one hour prior, Renew Church. Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations and Funerals.
Visitation: Saturday, January 18th, 2020 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM @ Renew Church. 2921 N. Belt Hwy, St. Joseph, MO. ■ Service: Saturday, January 18th, 2020 1:00 PM @ Renew Church.
