Jack Hughes, 70, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021.

On February 16, 1951 he was born to Vernon and Marjorie (Gess) Hughes in Nebraska City, Nebraska.

He married Vicki Eaton on March 14, 1970. She survives of the home.

Jack worked at the Nebraska City Public Utilities and Colorado Ute/Tristate Powerplant in Craig, Colorado for over thirty years.

He was a master wood worker and enjoyed hiking, fishing and the great outdoors. He will be lovingly remembered as a simple, brave, strong man.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include Vicki, his wife of 51 years; sons, Todd Hughes (Michelle) of Cape Coral, Florida and Robb Hughes (Winter) of Huntsville, Alabama; grandchildren, Lauryn, Logan, Brayden, Mason, Adelyn, Ethyn, and Selah Hughes; siblings, Judy Shown and Junior Hughes; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

At Jack’s request, services will be private.