Jack "Jackie" Franklin King, 51

Jack Franklin King, 51, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020.

He was born March 27, 1969 in St. Joseph to Kenneth Ray and Barbara Ann (Brooks) King.
Jack was a 1987 graduate of Lafayette High School.
He worked at Boehringer Ingelheim. Jack was co-owner of a Sports Card Shop. He was an avid baseball card collector and sports fan.
He was preceded in death by his father; his maternal grandparents, “Nans & Pamps” Jack and Elaine Brooks and paternal grandparents, Vera Waller and Arlan King.
Survivors include daughter, Brooke King; mother, Barbara; uncle, Charles King (Kathy); his love, LESA and his dog, Samantha.
Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to help defray funeral expenses.

