Jack Norman Ault, 63

Service: Saturday, September 26th, 2020 2:00 PM @ June Conley Building. Maysville, MO.

Posted: Sep 25, 2020 12:53 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

JACK N. AULT

Jack was born to Bart and Norma Ault on Nov. 6, 1956, in Kansas City, Kansas and passed away surrounded by family, on Sept. 17, 2020.

Jack was a kind and loving man that was very welcoming to everyone that came into his life. He loved the outdoors, animals and hunting.

He graduated from Maysville High School in 1976, then worked for White Construction and was an independent painting con- tractor. Jack loved his family and took care of his parents, when they were too sick to take care of themselves.

He is survived by: his children, Alanna Bridget (Samuel) Malual of St. Joseph and Brent Evan Ault of Lee Summit, Missouri; sisters, Mary (Jerry) Daughtery, Columbia, Missouri, Patty (John) White of Maysville, Missouri; and brother, Jim (Michelle) Ault of Cleveland, Ohio.

A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the June Conley Building, in Maysville. All are welcome to come share memories and food.

Cremation under the direction of Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville.

