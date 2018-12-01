Jack Osteen August 22, 1937 - December 01, 2018

Jack Osteen, 81, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, December 1, 2018.
Jack was born August 22, 1937 in St. Joseph to Paul and Katherine (Graves) Osteen. Jack was a graduate of Benton High School. Jack married Patricia Cooper and they were married over 20 years before she passed away.
Jack married Patricia Landis. They were married for 34 years. She survives of the home.
Jack had a home on Grand Lake, Oklahoma where he fished with friends and family for over 30 years. He is a member of Green Valley Baptist Church and a former member of the Missouri Air National Guard.
Jack worked at Heartland Hospital and First National Bank as a computer programmer.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Joann Albee and his first wife Patricia Cooper Osteen.
In addition to his wife, Jack is survived by his children; Kathy Osteen, Mike Osteen, Quintin Osteen, Derick Goldsby, Kelley Myers, Jay Myers (Dawn); nine grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Per his wishes, Jack has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will be held at a later date.
