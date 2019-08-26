Jack Shepard January 15, 1927 - August 23, 2019

Emery L. "Jack" Shepard, 92, of Country Club Village, Missouri, passed away August 23, 2019.

Jack was born on January 15, 1927, in St. Joseph, Missouri to the late Eugene and Mahalia (Sisk) Shepard.

He married Jeannine Whited on June 19, 1949. She passed away on July 26, 2011.

Jack established Shepard Body Shop in 1972. He owned and operated it for over 35 years.

He was a past member of the Grand River Muzzle Loaders and loved to fish and hunt.

In addition to his parents and wife, Jack is preceded in death by daughter Deborah Watkins and several siblings.

Surviving family: daughter, Donna Shepard; son Steve Shepard (Darla); grandchildren, Lori Scott (Andy), Stephanie Shepard, Lance Shepard and Robert Stubbs; great-grandchildren, Haley Scott, Talon Scott, Alexandra Mitchell and Christian Mitchell.

Visitation 5:00 - 7:00 PM, Monday, August 26, 2019 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel followed by a Memorial Service at 7:00 PM, also at our chapel.

Private Inurnment will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.

The family requests memorial contributions made to a charity of the donor's choice.