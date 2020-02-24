Jack Swanigan, 59, of Kansas City, MO passed away, Wednesday, February 19, 2020.

He was born on July 10, 1960 to Cecil William and Evelyn Joyce (Elliott) Swanigan in Springfield, MO. Jack grew up in Kansas City and graduated from North Kansas City High School in 1978.

Jack was a general manager at Applebee’s in Kansas City for over 15 years. He loved hunting, football, and spending time at his parent’s house in the country.

He was preceded in death by his infant brother, James Swanigan.

Jack is survived by his daughters, Megan Clark and husband Tyler, and Haley Swanigan; grandson, Harrison; parents, Cecil and Joyce Swanigan; other relatives and many friends.

Graveside Service: 12:30 p.m. Monday, February 24that Louiseburg Cemetery, 301 Hwy 64, Louiseburg, MO. Dinner following immediately at the New Hope Baptist Church, 752 Hwy 64, Buffalo, MO.

Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home.