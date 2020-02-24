Clear
BREAKING NEWS Harvey Weinstein found guilty of criminal sex act and rape Full Story

Jack Swanigan, 59

Graveside Service: Monday, February 24th, 2020 12:30 PM @ Louiseburg Cemetery. 301 Hwy 64, Louiseburg, MO. ■ Dinner: Immediately after the service. New Hope Baptist Church. 752 Hwy 64, Buffalo, MO.

Posted: Feb 24, 2020 9:59 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Jack Swanigan, 59, of Kansas City, MO passed away, Wednesday, February 19, 2020.

He was born on July 10, 1960 to Cecil William and Evelyn Joyce (Elliott) Swanigan in Springfield, MO. Jack grew up in Kansas City and graduated from North Kansas City High School in 1978.

Jack was a general manager at Applebee’s in Kansas City for over 15 years. He loved hunting, football, and spending time at his parent’s house in the country.

He was preceded in death by his infant brother, James Swanigan.

Jack is survived by his daughters, Megan Clark and husband Tyler, and Haley Swanigan; grandson, Harrison; parents, Cecil and Joyce Swanigan; other relatives and many friends.

Graveside Service: 12:30 p.m. Monday, February 24that Louiseburg Cemetery, 301 Hwy 64, Louiseburg, MO. Dinner following immediately at the New Hope Baptist Church, 752 Hwy 64, Buffalo, MO.

Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 41°
Savannah
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 37°
Cameron
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
Monday will be a wet and windy one. Rain will persist through the day and wind gusts will be up to 35 mph. So you might want to grab a raincoat instead of the umbrella for Monday. Highs will be in the middle 40s Monday but they will continue to cool into Tuesday. Mixed precipitation and some small snow accumulations are possible through Tuesday morning. Conditions dry out for the rest of the week and temperatures will gradually climb back into the 60s by the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories