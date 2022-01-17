Jack W. Stephens, 96

Jack W. Stephens, age 96 of St. Joseph, Mo. passed away December 22, 2021, at a local nursing home. Jack was born October 11, 1925, to Ben and Betty (Bland)Stephens in Kansas City, MO. Jack’s family moved from Weston, MO, to Portland, OR where he attended high school. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Jack married Doris Nadine Swift on January 21, 1956, in St. Joseph, MO.

Jack retired as captain from the St. Joseph MO Fire Department after 31 years of service. He also retired from the State of Missouri after 16 years of service as the civilian supervisor of security personnel at Rosecrans MOANG. Jack was a long-time member at Wyatt Park Baptist Church where he had served as senior deacon and usher.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Monta Stephens Welch and husband Marshall Welch, sister-in-law Francis and husband John Powell, and sister-in-law Betty Swift, niece Peggy Welch, and nephew Curtis Welch.

Jack is survived by his wife, Doris, of the home, brother-in-law Ken Swift, nephews, Stephen Welch, Jeff Swift, Douglas Swift, and Mark Swift.

Private family services by Meierhoffer Funeral Home and Crematory will be held with inurnnment at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be to the Wyatt Park Baptist Church or the Noyes Home for Children in care of the funeral home.