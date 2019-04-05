Clear

Jack Wayne Fennel, 91, of St. Joseph, MO,

Posted: Apr. 5, 2019 4:09 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Jack's Obituary

Jack Wayne Fennel, 91, of St. Joseph, MO, died April 4, 2019. Jack was born June 17, 1927 in Moberly, MO, to William Edward, Jr. and Thelma (Fort) Fennel.
He served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy during World War II; receiving an honorable discharge. Jack received an Bachelors of Art degree in Criminal Justice from Missouri Western State University. He worked as a conservationist for the Missouri Department of Conservation; retiring in 1991. He was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, Masonic Lodge, Shrine, and American Legion.
Jack married Carole Frances Fowler on March 5, 1950, in Harrison, Arkansas. She preceded him in death on October 18, 2011. Also preceding him in death were his parents; infant son James Fennel; brother Dr. William Fennel III; and sister Jeanne Fennel.
Survivors include daughter Terrie Bentle (Dr. Larry A.); son Dr. Jack Fennel(Barbara); eleven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Jack loved anything to do with the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Semper Fi Foundation, Semperfifund.org, would be appreciated.
Mr. Fennel has been cremated under the direction of the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will be at a later date. Inurnment will be in the Missouri Veteran's Cemetery in Jacksonville, MO.

