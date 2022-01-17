Jackie D. Chaney, 77, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021.

She was born December 3, 1944 in Craig, Missouri to Jack and Dessie “Betty” (Hurst) Randall.

Jackie married Bud Chaney on August 8, 1998. He survives of the home.

She was a clerk and then manager at the Wonder Bread Thrift Store for 34 years.

Jackie loved to dance. She also loved all children and made sure no one went hungry. She was great at managing the family’s budget.

She was preceded in death by her parents; step-father Verne Eddy; first husband, David McDowell; brother-in-law, Darrell McClatchey; and sister, Joyce Collins.

She is survived by her husband, Bud; daughters, Alesia McDowell and Shelley Ezzell (Don); sons, Adam (Robin), Chad (Kelly), and Eric (Amanda) Chaney; grandchildren, Michael Ezzell (Tiffany Bingham), Jason Ezzell (Amber), Lowell Chaney (Ashli), Katie Chaney, Kourtney Nash (Alex), Kristen Chaney (Dalton), Madelyn Chaney, and Ariel Chaney; great-grandchildren, Karly and Kalee Ezzell, Alikia, Kali, and Aishlinn Chaney; Emma and Elliot Rosebaum; siblings, Barbara McClatchey, Stanley Randall; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.