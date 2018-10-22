Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Mayor: Bio-diesel plant application withdrawn Full Story

Jackie “Jack” Allen Fagan, 83, Cameron, MO

Services: 10:00 AM, Thursday, October 25, 2018 at the River of Life Church, Cameron. Visitation: 6-8:00 PM, Wednesday evening at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Burial: Early Cemetery, Mercer, MO

Posted: Oct. 22, 2018 4:27 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Jackie A. Fagan
1935-2018

Cameron, Missouri- Jackie “Jack” Allen Fagan, 83, Cameron passed away on October 21, 2018.
Jack was born on June 15, 1935 in Norwood, Missouri to Ralph and Ruth (Fletcher) Fagan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 1st wife, Shirley Crigler Fagan; daughter, Marjorie Fagan and 7 brothers, Fred, Joseph, George, James, Thomas, Arlie and Charlie Fagan.
Jack was an Instrument Repairman in the United States Air Force, retiring in 1977 as a Technical Sergeant.
He was a member of the River of Life Church, Cameron; member of the American Legion Ragan-Hickman Post #477 of Mercer, MO and Trenton Masonic Lodge AF & AM #111, Trenton, MO. Jack was a former Mayor of Mercer, MO.
On October 12, 1996, Jack married Marcia Helliker in Trenton, Missouri.
Survivors: wife, Marcia, of the home; 2 daughters, Paula Fagan, Spickard, MO and Ivy Ormsby, St. Joseph, MO; 5 brothers, Jerry (Sug) Fagan, Oak Grove, MO, Richard (Patty) Fagan, Kansas City, MO, Carl (Bessie) Fagan, Harrisonville, MO, Ronald (Ann) Fagan, Kansas City, MO and Donald (Joann) Fagan, Ontario, CA; step-son, Marty Alumbaugh, Vail, AZ; 4 step-daughters, Jean Ann Hirsh, St. Louis, MO, Dana Hale, Holt, MO, JoEllen Aviles, Smithville, MO and Kelly Konrad, Pleasantville, IA; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Services: 10:00 AM, Thursday, October 25, 2018 at the River of Life Church, Cameron. Visitation: 6-8:00 PM, Wednesday evening at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Burial: Early Cemetery, Mercer, MO. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Legion Ragan-Hickman Post #477, Mercer, MO and/or DAV Chapter 1, St. Louis, MO. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 69°
A great start to the work week across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. A weak cold front will move through the area tonight but do not expect any rain with this and barely any clouds.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events