Jackie “Jack” Allen Fagan, 83, Cameron, MO

Jackie A. Fagan

1935-2018

Cameron, Missouri- Jackie “Jack” Allen Fagan, 83, Cameron passed away on October 21, 2018.

Jack was born on June 15, 1935 in Norwood, Missouri to Ralph and Ruth (Fletcher) Fagan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; 1st wife, Shirley Crigler Fagan; daughter, Marjorie Fagan and 7 brothers, Fred, Joseph, George, James, Thomas, Arlie and Charlie Fagan.

Jack was an Instrument Repairman in the United States Air Force, retiring in 1977 as a Technical Sergeant.

He was a member of the River of Life Church, Cameron; member of the American Legion Ragan-Hickman Post #477 of Mercer, MO and Trenton Masonic Lodge AF & AM #111, Trenton, MO. Jack was a former Mayor of Mercer, MO.

On October 12, 1996, Jack married Marcia Helliker in Trenton, Missouri.

Survivors: wife, Marcia, of the home; 2 daughters, Paula Fagan, Spickard, MO and Ivy Ormsby, St. Joseph, MO; 5 brothers, Jerry (Sug) Fagan, Oak Grove, MO, Richard (Patty) Fagan, Kansas City, MO, Carl (Bessie) Fagan, Harrisonville, MO, Ronald (Ann) Fagan, Kansas City, MO and Donald (Joann) Fagan, Ontario, CA; step-son, Marty Alumbaugh, Vail, AZ; 4 step-daughters, Jean Ann Hirsh, St. Louis, MO, Dana Hale, Holt, MO, JoEllen Aviles, Smithville, MO and Kelly Konrad, Pleasantville, IA; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Services: 10:00 AM, Thursday, October 25, 2018 at the River of Life Church, Cameron. Visitation: 6-8:00 PM, Wednesday evening at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Burial: Early Cemetery, Mercer, MO. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Legion Ragan-Hickman Post #477, Mercer, MO and/or DAV Chapter 1, St. Louis, MO. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.