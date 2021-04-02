Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Jackie W. “Jack” Riddick, 83

Jackie W. “Jack” Riddick, 83, Agency, Missouri, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021 in Winter Haven, Florida.

Posted: Apr 2, 2021 3:08 PM

Jackie W. “Jack” Riddick, 83, Agency, Missouri, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021 in Winter Haven, Florida.
He was born November 1, 1937 in New Survey, Missouri to Van Buren and Willie B. (Dial) Riddick.
Jack married Donna L. Kerns on May 9, 1959. She survives of the home.
He was the owner of Riddick Trucking and had previously worked as a sales rep for multiple food sales companies and at Praxair of Kansas City. Jack also was a 32nd-Degree Mason.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; and five brothers.
Survivors include his wife; son, Jeff; daughter, Jodi Hollingsworth (Michael); six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Elaine Murphree; two brothers-in-law, Donald Kerns (Kathy) and Curtis Kerns; two sisters-in-law, Joan Jones and Doris Riddick; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Kerns-Freeman Cemetery, Easton, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to a charity of the donor’s choice. The family requests anyone attending visitation or service to wear a face mask. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 69°
Clarinda
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 68°
St. Joseph
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 69°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 63°
Falls City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 72°
Winds will be out of the south today and tonight which will eventually start to warm us up as we head into Friday afternoon. The winds really start to pick up as we head into your Friday, and we could see wind gusts up to 35mph. Warmer temperatures will be here to stay with lots of sunshine and a few passing clouds. Temperatures will really start to warm up again Saturday afternoon and for the rest of the weekend with highs back in the upper 70s. Winds will continue to stay breezy this weekend. Conditions look to stay dry through the weekend with rain chances and possibly a few thunderstorms returning on Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories