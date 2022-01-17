Clear
Jackie Wayne Armstrong, 81, of Cameron, passed away January 8, 2022.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 3:01 PM

Jackie was a veteran of the United States Army. During his working years, Jackie was employed as a boiler maker at a power and energy plant. He was a member of Boiler Makers Local 83, the American Legion, Cameron Elks 2615, Eagles Lodge in St. Joseph and Good Sams Tri Rivers Camper Club.

Jackie was preceded in death by his parents and wife Betty Lou.

He is survived by: long time companion, Delores Elder of the home; 2 sons Ron (Phylis) Armstrong, Fenton, MO, Phil (Jamie) Armstrong, Cameron, MO; 3 brothers, Bid Armstrong, Harrisonville, MO, Buddy Armstrong, Springfield, MO, Dale Armstrong, Rogers, AR; 2 sisters Mary Ann Gorman, Hagerstown, MD, Linda Graves, Harrisonville, MO; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday January 13, 2022 at Poland-Thompson Chapel. Visitation, 6:00-8:00 PM, Wednesday January 12, 2022. Burial will be in Kidder Cemetery, Kidder, MO.

For online condolences, visit www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

