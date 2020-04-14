Jackson Lee Isaacs 91, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 in a Saint Joseph, MO. health care center. He was born September 10, 1928 in Faucett, MO, son of the late Hazel and Lymann Isaacs. He served in the United States Air Force, and is a veteran of the Korean War. He married Evelyn Jordan, whom he met at the Trails West festival in St. Joseph, MO. He was an Insurance Salesperson, who also was the president of Midwest Artist Association, where he and wife Evelyn traveled all over the Midwest, showing and selling her art. Jackson was a member of the Christ Episcopal Church in St. Joseph, MO. He was also a beloved member of Alcoholics Anonymous and worked over 40 years helping others to get and maintain sobriety! Jackson was preceded in death by 1st wife Betty Jean Isaacs, 2nd wife Evelyn Ella Jordan-Isaacs, and his parents. Survivors include daughter, Monique (Darryl) Albritton, Lake Elsinore, CA, sons, Michael Isaacs, Las Cruces, NM, and Jonathan (Yvonne) Isaacs, La Mirada, CA, and 8 grandchildren Sierra, Elizabeth, Taylor, Patrick, Ali, Madison, Jillian, and Andrew.

Graveside funeral services and Interment will be conducted 2:00 pm Wednesday at the Halleck, Cemetery, Taos, MO. online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com