Jacob M. “Jake” Atkinson, 24

Jacob M. “Jake” Atkinson, 24, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021.

Posted: Apr 5, 2021 1:45 PM

He was born August 7, 1996 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Bobby Atkinson and Jacy Hamlin.
Jake enjoyed spending time with his son, fishing, cooking, cars and was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan.
Jake was preceded in death by his grandfather, Robert Atkinson, Sr.; great-grandparents, Jack and Gayle Hamlin.
Survivors include his son, Romeo Atkinson; parents, Jacy Hinckley, Bobby Atkinson (Stephanie); siblings, Jaimen Buckley, Oakley Griffin, Blaise Atkinson, London Evans; grandparents, Pat and Jackie Rivera, Linda Atkinson, Mitchell Hamlin; aunts, Tammy and Kim Rivera; uncles, Joe Rivera (Kelly), Jono Hamlin, Jotham Hamlin, Justin Rivera; great-grandparents, Norma Trites, Jackie Hamlin; companion, MacKensey Chaney; mother of his son, Riah Cook; numerous cousins, extended family and friends.
Arrangements pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses or to donate online, visit Jake’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

