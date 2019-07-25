Jacob's Obituary

Jacob Ryan Ball 29, of Olathe, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in Prairie Village, KS. He was born May 8, 1990 in Kansas City, MO. He graduated from DeKalb High School, class of 2009 and Vatterott College and was awarded the Valedictorian, he achieved an Associates of Occupational Studies in Medical Assistant. He served in the United States Army, and worked at College Park Family Care as a Medical Assistant. He enjoyed Chief's football, Royals baseball, video games, shooting, and motorcycles. Survivors include, parents, Julie (Dan) Smith, DeKalb, MO, father, David Downs, maternal grandparents, Gary & Sharon Smith, paternal grandparents, Dave & Christine Smith, paternal grandfather, Dave Downs, brother, Caleb Smith, sister, Shianne Chatman, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles, his room mate, Ashley Wood, and his dog, T.J.

Funeral services: 11:00 am, Monday, July 29, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Randy Hoffman officiating, The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Jacob Ball Memorial Fund, in care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.